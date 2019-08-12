Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More

Monday, August 12, 2019

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features updated research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amgen (AMGN), Uber (UBER) and Mondelez (MDLZ). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Amgen 's shares have gained +0.8% year to date, outperforming the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry's decline of -1.3%. Amgen beat estimates for earnings and sales in the second quarter. The Zacks analyst thinks that while Amgen's newer drugs - Prolia, Xgeva, Blincyto and Kyprolis - will drive sales, biosimilar and brand competition for its legacy products will curb sales growth in the second half. Meanwhile, uptake of key drug Repatha has been slow due to payer restrictions. However, recently launched products, including Aimovig and Evenity, biosimilars and international expansion should create incremental growth opportunities. In the past five years, Amgen has launched nine products, including two in new therapeutic areas. Amgen also boasts a strong biosimilars pipeline, which can drive long-term growth. The company's restructuring plan is making it leaner and more cost efficient.

Uber 's shares have lost -3.7% since it made its trading debut on May 10 this year versus the Zacks Internet Services industry's decline of -11.8%. The ride-hailing company reported lackluster second-quarter 2019 results. In the quarter, it incurred wider-than-expected loss due to escalated expenses on sales, promotions and marketing in a bid to attract riders as well as drivers. Notably, this was Uber's second earnings report since going public. The company's expectation of huge losses throughout 2019, since this will be its "peak investment year," is a reason for concern. However, the increase in ridesharing revenues (up 6% in the first half of 2019) is encouraging. Uber's efforts to expand its presence across the globe should help it drive financial growth in the long run. Its endeavors to enter the promising market for driverless or self-driving cars are also impressive.

Mondelez 's shares have outperformed the Zacks Food Preparation industry over the past three months, gaining +6.8% versus +2.6%. The Zacks analyst thinks the company is steadily gaining from its strategic pricing endeavors. In fact, during the second quarter of 2019, balanced pricing and volume/mix helped it grow organic revenues. Additionally, its savings efforts are progressing well. Mondelez also focuses on brand building through innovation and acquisitions. It recently completed the buyout of a minority stake in Perfect Snacks. This step, along with investments in Hu Master and Uplift Foods, indicates the company's efforts to boost healthy offerings. It is also bolstering its presence in emerging regions. However, the company grapples with adverse currency movements, which dented top-line performance during the second quarter. Management expects currency fluctuation to be a drag in 2019. High input costs is another concern.

Other noteworthy reports we featured today include Exxon Mobil (XOM), Boston Scientific (BSX) and Crown Castle (CCI).

Amgen (AMGN) Counts on New Drugs Amid Rising Biosimilar Woes

Uber (UBER) Buoyed by Ride-Sharing Revenues Amid High Costs

Pricing to Keep Fueling Mondelez's (MDLZ) Organic Sales

