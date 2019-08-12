Sysco (SYY) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

Sysco Corporation SYY reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results, with the top and the bottom lines rising year over year. Earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while sales missed the same.





Adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share increased nearly 16.9% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. The earnings performance was backed by improved sales and margins.This global food products maker and distributor's sales of $15,475 million inched up 1% year over year. However, the figure fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15,556 million. This marked the company's sixth straight quarter of top-line miss.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter improved 2.1% to $2,979 million, courtesy of higher sales. Further, gross margin expanded 21 basis points (bps) to 19.25%. Adjusted operating income rose 6.6% to $ $818.1 million, while adjusted operating margin improved 28 bps to 5.29%.



Segment Details



U.S. Foodservice Operations: During the fourth quarter, segment sales advanced 2.8% to $10,696 million. Local case volumes within U.S. Broadline operations inched up 1.4% (including organic sales growth of 1.3%) and total case volumes rose 0.4% (wherein organic sales increased 0.3%). Gross profit grew 2.9% to $2,148 million, while gross margin rose 3 bps to 20.1%.



Results were somewhat negatively impacted by food-cost inflation of nearly 2.5% in U.S. Broadline, particularly in categories like meat, poultry and produce. Adjusted operating expenses escalated 4.9% on account of higher supply-chain and labor costs across warehouse and transportation. Nevertheless, adjusted operating income inched up about 0.1% to $871.4 million.



International Foodservice Operations: Segment sales slipped 0.8% to roughly $2,924 million in the quarter. Foreign exchange fluctuations hurt sales by 0.8% during the quarter. Gross profit dipped 2.7% to $621.6 million, while gross margin fell 42 bps to 21.3%. Adjusted operating expenses declined 6.3%, courtesy of efficient expense management and regionalization initiatives. This was partially countered by integration costs. Adjusted operating income rallied 16.2% to $118.1 million. Operating income in the segment was affected by currency movements to the tune of about 0.6%.



Other Updates



Sysco ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $513.4 million, long-term debt of $8,122 million and total shareholders' equity of $2,503 million.



During fiscal 2019, the company generated cash flow from operations of $2,411 million and incurred net capital expenditure of $671.5 million. Free cash flow during the same period amounted to $1.7 billion.





Price Performance



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock has gained close to 4.6% in the past six months compared with the industry 's growth of 2.8%



