Medidata (MDSO) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2

Medidata Solutions, Inc.MDSO reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 48 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 23.1%. The bottom line improved 11.6% from the year-ago figure.

Revenues of $180.5 million rose 15.7% year over year and edged past the consensus estimate of $180 million.

Per management, increased customer subscriptions drove the quarterly revenues.

For investors' notice, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is getting acquired by French Technology stalwart Dassault Systèmes for a deal value of $5.8 billion. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2019.

Segment Details

Medidata reports through two major segments - Subscription and Professional Services .

Subscription revenues in the second quarter totaled $150 million, up 15% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenues at Professional services grossed $30.5 million, up 19.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Margins

In the second quarter, gross profit was $130.9 million, up 10.5% year over year. Though the gross margin was an impressive 72.5%, it contracted 340 basis points (bps).

Operating income in the second quarter was $1.9 million, significantly down from the year-ago quarter's $12.8 million. Operating margin in the quarter was 1.1%, marking a substantial contraction from 8.2% in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the quarter was $41.3 million, up 13% year over year. This represents adjusted operating margin of 22.9%, down 60 bps.

Liquidity Position

The company exited the second quarter of 2019 with cash and marketable securities of $206 million, compared with $240.5 million at the end of 2018.

Summing Up

Medidata exited the second quarter on a strong note. It registered double-digit revenue growth on a year-over-year basis at both the Subscription and Professional segments. Customer subscription rose significantly in the quarter, which drove the top line. Focus on cloud-based services is worth a mention here. In fact, the company's Medidata Cloud has witnessed developments in recent times. Management is optimistic about the SHYFT and Rave portfolios which also performed impressively in the quarter. However, the company did not issue any guidance since it is getting acquired by Dassault Systèmes. Meanwhile, the company's declining gross and operating margins raise concern.

