General Motors (GM) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y

General Motors CompanyGM reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share in second-quarter 2019, down 9.4% from the prior-year quarter. However, its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43.



In the quarter, the sale of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty crew cabs grew year over year in double digits. This was the second consecutive quarter of witnessing growth for the same. This is in sync with the automaker's strategy to launch high-content, high-margin trucks.



General Motors reported revenues of $36.1 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago quarter. However, revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.6 billion.



In the reported quarter, total sales for the wholesale unit declined to 1.13 million from 1.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. Worldwide retail units sold declined to 1.94 million from 2.07 million in the year-ago quarter.



The automaker's global market share was 10.7% in the reported quarter, reflecting a decline from 11.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Segment Results



GM North America generated net sales and revenues of $28.3 billion in the second quarter of 2019, down from $28.5 billion recorded in second-quarter 2018.



GM International's net sales and revenues were $4.05 billion, declining from $4.76 billion in the year-ago quarter.



GM Financial generated net sales and revenues of $3.64 billion in the quarter under review, reflecting rise from $3.49 billion recorded in the year-ago quarter.



Financial Position



General Motors had cash and cash equivalents of $17.1 billion as of Jun 30, 2019, compared with $20.8 billion as of Dec 31, 2018.



Adjusted automotive free cash flow in the reported quarter was $2.53 billion versus $2.6 billion used in the prior-year quarter.



