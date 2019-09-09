Quantcast

Company News For Sep 9, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

  • Facebook Inc.'s FB shares declined 1.8% after New York Attorney General launches antitrust probe in the company.
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU surged 7.8% after the company posted second-quarter earnings per share of $0.96, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.89.
  • DocuSign Inc.'s DOCU shares jumped 21.7% after reporting second-quarter 2019 revenues of $235.6 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $224.8 million.
  • Shares of Brady Corp. BRC climbed 5.2% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share of $0.68, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




