Quantcast

Company News for Jul 19, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 0.11% after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the fiscal Q4 2019
  • Morgan Stanley's MS shares gained 1.51% after the investment bank's Q2 2019 earnings of $1.23 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13
  • Shares of Honeywell International Inc. HON increased 3.12% after the company's $2.10 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08
  • Genuine Parts Company's GPC shares lost 4.51% after its Q2 earnings of $1.57 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genuine Parts Company (GPC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: GPC , MSFT , HON , MS


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar