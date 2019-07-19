Company News for Jul 19, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Microsoft Corporation MSFT rose 0.11% after reporting better-than-expected earnings for the fiscal Q4 2019
- Morgan Stanley's MS shares gained 1.51% after the investment bank's Q2 2019 earnings of $1.23 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13
- Shares of Honeywell International Inc. HON increased 3.12% after the company's $2.10 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.08
- Genuine Parts Company's GPC shares lost 4.51% after its Q2 earnings of $1.57 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share
