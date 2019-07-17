Company News for Jul 17, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of Johnson & Johnson JNJ declined 1.6% after the company declared that its third-quarter 2019 earnings results will be affected due to competition from generic and copycat drugs
- Domino's Pizza Inc.'s DPZ shares plunged 8.7% after posting second-quarter 2019 revenues of $811.7 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $833.2 million
- .B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.'s JBHT shares surged 5.6% after the company reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.37, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35
- Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. CP climbed 3.9% after the company posted second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $3.21, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19
