Quantcast

Company News for Aug 28, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

  • Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company SJM fell 9.2%  after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.58 per share missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75
  • Altria Group, Inc.'s MO shares rose 11.3% after the tobacco giant confirmed merger talks with Philip Morris International Inc. PM
  • Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. EV rose 2.7% after the company reported second quarter earnings of 90 cents per share beating Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents
  • Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS rose 0.5% as the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share surpassing Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Vance Corporation (EV): Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: BNS , EV , SJM , PM , MO


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar