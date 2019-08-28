Company News for Aug 28, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company SJM fell 9.2% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.58 per share missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75
- Altria Group, Inc.'s MO shares rose 11.3% after the tobacco giant confirmed merger talks with Philip Morris International Inc. PM
- Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. EV rose 2.7% after the company reported second quarter earnings of 90 cents per share beating Zacks Consensus Estimate of 87 cents
- Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia BNS rose 0.5% as the company reported second-quarter earnings of $1.41 per share surpassing Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (BNS): Free Stock Analysis Report Eaton Vance Corporation (EV): Free Stock Analysis Report The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM): Free Stock Analysis Report Philip Morris International Inc. (PM): Free Stock Analysis Report Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here. Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.