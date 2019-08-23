Quantcast

Company News for Aug 23, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research

  • Nordstrom Inc. JWN shares soared 15.9% after the company reported second-quarter 2019 earnings per share of $0.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.76.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. BJ jumped 17.2% after the company posted second-quarter earnings per share of $0.39, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37.
  • L Brands Inc.'s LB shares declined 3.5% after reporting second-quarter 2019 revenues of $2,901.5 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,960 million.
  • Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc. DKS climbed 3.6% after posting second-quarter 2019 earnings per share of $1.26, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.

