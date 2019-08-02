Company News for Aug 2, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Exelon Corporation EXC shares dropped 1.5% after the company reported second quarter earnings of 60 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents.
- Avon Products, Inc.'s AVP shares rose 1.9% after the company reported second quarter earnings of $0.06 per share surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04.
- Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc RDS.A dropped 0.5% as the company reported Q2 earnings of 86 cents per share leaving the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22.
- Shares of Thomson Reuters Corporation TRI rose 1.6% after the company reported second quarter earnings of $0.29 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.19.
