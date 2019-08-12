Quantcast

Company News For Aug 12, 2019

By Zacks Equity Research,

Shutterstock photo

  • Uber Technologies Inc.'s UBER shares tumbled 6.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted loss per share of $4.72, wider-than the Zacks Consensus estimate of a loss of $3.33
  • Amgen Inc. AMGN surged 6% after a U.S. judge ruled that patents related to its flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel were valid
  • News Corp.'s NWSA shares climbed 5.1% after the company reported fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02
  • Shares of DXC Technology Co. DXC plunged 30.5% after the company reduced its full-fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $7-$7.75 from the earlier band of $7.75-$8.50

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Free Stock Analysis Report

News Corporation (NWSA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report

DXC Technology Company. (DXC): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Business , Investing Ideas , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: AMGN , NWSA , UBER , DXC


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar