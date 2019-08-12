Company News For Aug 12, 2019

Shutterstock photo
- Uber Technologies Inc.'s UBER shares tumbled 6.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted loss per share of $4.72, wider-than the Zacks Consensus estimate of a loss of $3.33
- Amgen Inc. AMGN surged 6% after a U.S. judge ruled that patents related to its flagship rheumatoid arthritis drug Enbrel were valid
- News Corp.'s NWSA shares climbed 5.1% after the company reported fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $0.07, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.02
- Shares of DXC Technology Co. DXC plunged 30.5% after the company reduced its full-fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $7-$7.75 from the earlier band of $7.75-$8.50
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Free Stock Analysis Report News Corporation (NWSA): Free Stock Analysis Report Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report DXC Technology Company. (DXC): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.