Auto Stock Roundup: GPI, JCI Earnings Beat; GT, CMI, CTB Miss

Several companies from the Auto sector that have reported earnings for the quarter under review in the past week are Group 1 Automotive, Inc. GPI , The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT , Cummins CMI , Cooper Tire & Rubber Company CTB , and Johnson Controls International plc JCI .





Company Last Week Last 6 Months GM -1.3% 3.6% F -7.7% 9.5% TSLA -8.8% -22.8% TM -3% 5% HMC -5.6% -12.4% HOG 0.3% -2.1% AAP -5% -6.7% AZO -4.3% 29.1%



What's Next in the Auto Space?



Watch out for the usual news and earnings releases over the next week.



