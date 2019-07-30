Auto Stock Earnings Due on Jul 31: ALSN, FOXF, DAN, MTOR

Several important companies in the Auto sector such as Ford Motor Company F , Tesla, Inc. TSLA , LKQ Corporation LKQ have reported their quarterly numbers for the quarter ending Jun 30, 2019.





While Ford reported earnings and revenues beat for the quarter under review, Tesla lagged estimates for both. LKQ's quarterly earnings surpassed estimates while revenues missed the same. Per the latest Earnings Preview, the auto sector's earnings and revenues for the quarter under review are expected to decline 6.7% and 0.2%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. Automakers recently reported U.S. sales for June. The overall auto sales performance was mixed for the month as well as for the quarter under review. However, the auto space witnessed fairly strong demand for SUVs and pickup trucks while the same for passenger cars declined. U.S. auto sales are witnessing a slowdown and the overall domestic new-vehicle sales are expected to decline this year. This can be attributed to rising interest rates and competition from off-lease vehicles and is likely to affect the to-be-reported quarter's results. Now, let's assess a few important automakers, namely, DAN and MTOR which are slated to announce their quarterly numbers on Jul 31.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, Allison Transmission is a designer and manufacturer of fully-automatic transmissions for medium and heavy-duty commercial, and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles.



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company in second-quarter 2019. This is because it currently has an Earnings ESP of -1.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

California-basedis a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products, used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles, and applications and motorcycles.Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company in second-quarter 2019. This is because it presently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Maumee, Ohio-basedis a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products.Per our proven model, the company is likely to post an earnings beat in the second-quarter 2019 results as it currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

, headquartered in Troy, MI, is a global automotive parts manufacturer and supplier.Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for the company in third-quarter 2019. This is because it has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

